Grimes & Company Inc. Has $700,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $109,099,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.13. 2,682,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,674. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

