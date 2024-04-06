Clean Yield Group Sells 180 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,601,000 after buying an additional 2,727,685 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average of $152.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.