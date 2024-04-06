Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

NYSE PG opened at $156.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

