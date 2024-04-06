Traveka Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $301.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.40 and its 200-day moving average is $255.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,175 shares of company stock worth $262,199,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

