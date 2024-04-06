Amarillo National Bank Invests $208,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.14. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.