Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires Shares of 3,036 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,461,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,773,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,512,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.78.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

