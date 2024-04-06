ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $129,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,305 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $133.55 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $133.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

