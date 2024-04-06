Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.31. 2,363,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

