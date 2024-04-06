L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $104,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.96. 1,167,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

