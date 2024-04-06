Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.94.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

