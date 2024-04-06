Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Zoetis worth $90,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27,671.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,605,000 after buying an additional 477,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.86. 3,661,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,947. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

