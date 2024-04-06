Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $673.69. The stock had a trading volume of 348,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $632.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.19. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

