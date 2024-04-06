Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $333.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

