Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

