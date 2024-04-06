New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $78,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded up $10.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $682.84. 712,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

