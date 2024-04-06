Nilsine Partners LLC Has $317,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of TEL opened at $144.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average of $134.12. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

