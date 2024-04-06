Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 78,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $477.09 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.97 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

