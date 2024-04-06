Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,692 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.