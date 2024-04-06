Auour Investments LLC Sells 511 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Auour Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.9% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

