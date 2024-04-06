Nilsine Partners LLC Has $326,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $150.15 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average is $133.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

