Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases 2,062 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 885.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.27. 1,132,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,163. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.86. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

