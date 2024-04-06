iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

