Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1,100.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.59. 1,136,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,476. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.46 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.