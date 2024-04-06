Grimes & Company Inc. Has $677,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

