Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 862.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after acquiring an additional 865,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $109,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $219.13. 2,682,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,674. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

