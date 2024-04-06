Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Cut by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,573 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 58,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,595,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,053. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

