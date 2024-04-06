Amarillo National Bank Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Eaton by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.40.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $330.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $331.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

