Reston Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.00. 7,023,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,279. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $301.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.23 and its 200-day moving average is $159.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.