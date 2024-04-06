Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Shares of AVGO traded up $21.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,339.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,409. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,289.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,085.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

