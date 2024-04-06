Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Trimmed by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $164.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.53. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.