Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 279,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 46,799,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,199,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

