Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,962,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SDY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.01. 253,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

