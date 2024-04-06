Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $85,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $5.73 on Friday, reaching $543.01. The stock had a trading volume of 334,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $548.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

