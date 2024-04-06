Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 191 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.99. 402,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,214. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.