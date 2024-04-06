Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. 2,610,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,078. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

