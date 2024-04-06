The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $211.00. 2,566,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.