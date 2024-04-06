Grimes & Company Inc. Has $965,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,629,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120,798. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

