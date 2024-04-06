Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,573 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $58,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $170.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

