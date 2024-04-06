2,241 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $190.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.67. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

