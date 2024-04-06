Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.28 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

