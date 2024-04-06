SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 13.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $215.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $215.74.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

