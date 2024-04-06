Smith Salley & Associates Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.76. 435,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,530. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

