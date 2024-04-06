Smith Salley & Associates Has $960,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $296.79. The stock had a trading volume of 62,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,474. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $231.02 and a twelve month high of $300.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.88 and a 200 day moving average of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

