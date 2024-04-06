Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Increased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 128.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,029 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 3,815,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.