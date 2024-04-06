Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 12,408 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $73,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.75.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,953. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

