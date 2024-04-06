Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys 504 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,489 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.10.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

