Stratos Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,427,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 507.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $149.99. The stock had a trading volume of 613,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

View Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.