Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $68.11 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,182 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $68,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Marriott International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $5,706,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $5.04 on Friday, reaching $253.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,619. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $256.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.78.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

