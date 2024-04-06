Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 3.7% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

