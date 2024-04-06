The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $475,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $230.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.12 and a 200-day moving average of $192.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

